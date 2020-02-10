SPIDER-MAN 3 Remains On Track To Begin Production In Atlanta This Fall

Following the news that Jamie Foxx is set to make a shocking return as Electro in Spider-Man 3 , it's now been confirmed that the Marvel Studios movie remains on track to begin shooting this Fall...

We're still struggling to get our head around the fact that Marvel Studios has decided to bring The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star Jamie Foxx back as Electro in Spider-Man 3, but it really is happening. So far, theories have ranged from the Mulitverse being involved to it being as simple as the actor playing a new version of the same character; either way, we definitely have a lot of questions!

Chief among them for many fans is whether the threequel will meet its planned December 2021 release date after being pushed back from July that same year.

Well, we can't guarantee that at this stage, but The Hollywood Reporter does reveal that Spider-Man 3 remains on track to begin production "when cameras roll in Atlanta this fall." The trade also mentions that this movie is the first Marvel Studios will be running point on production-wise, so make no mistake about it, Electro's return definitely hasn't been forced on Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

It's a confusing decision to bring back arguably the worst villain in the franchise's history (he's certainly up there with Topher Grace's Venom and Dane DeHaan's Green Goblin), but Jamie Foxx is a great actor, so Marvel Studios and Jon Watts can likely get a good performance out of him.

Are you guys looking forward to the electrifying Spider-Man 3?