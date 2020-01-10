SPIDER MAN 3: TASM 2 Star Jamie Foxx In Final Talks To Reprise The Role Of Electro!

Yes, you read that right! As hard as it may be to believe, Jamie Foxx is now in talks to reprise the role of Electro for the third instalment of Sony's rebooted Spider-Man series starring Tom Holland...

Check your calendars - this is not an April fools joke! THR reports that Jamie Foxx is currently in negotiations to return as Electro for Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man 3.

Foxx playing Electro in Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 starring Andrew Garfield, but it's not clear if he'll be playing the same character or a completely new version of the villain. If it's the former, it sounds like the follow-up to Spider-Man: Far From Home may introduce some Multiverse elements.

TASM 2 is generally considered to be one of the more underwhelming Spidey movies, and underperformed at the box office when it was released back in 2014. Foxx's take on Electro wasn't particularly well received, so this is a surprising development... to say the least.

J.K. Simmons did return as J.J.J. Jameson for Far From Home, but that was assumed to be a one-off. Could Marvel and Sony be setting up a massive Into The Spider-Verse-style crossover here? That's certainly one possibility, and leaning into the Multiverse would also allow for the likes of Venom, Morbius and other SPUMC characters to appear in the MCU proper.

