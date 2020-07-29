SPIDER-MAN 3: Tony Revolori Confirmed To Return As Flash Thompson For FAR FROM HOME Sequel

Though his return won't exactly come as a surprise, it's now been confirmed that Tony Revolori ( The Grand Budapest Hotel ) is set to reprise the role of Flash Thompson for Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man 3 ...

While reporting on Tony Revolori signing with WME, Deadline confirms that the Grand Budapest Hotel actor will return as Flash Thompson for the next installment in Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man franchise.

Peter Parker's schoolmates featured quite prominently in both Homecoming and Far From Home, so it's not exactly a shocker to learn that Flash will be back for the Webhead's next big screen outing.

Revolori's take on the Marvel Comics character wasn't given much to do beyond being as big a prick as possible to Peter in the previous movies, but a little more depth was hinted as towards the end of Far From Home when it was implied that he didn't have the best home life. Perhaps this will be explored further in the next film.

Jacob Batalon is also expected to return as Ned Leeds, and, of course, Zendaya will be back as MJ.

Plot details for the still untitled Spider-Man 3 remain under wraps, but Far From Home's mid-credits scene certainly seemed to lay the groundwork for what's the come, with Spidey framed for the murder of Mysterio and J.J. Jameson (J.K. Simmons) declaring him public enemy #1.

It was recently announced that Spider-Man 3 had been pushed back by a few weeks, and will now swing into theaters on December 17, 2021.