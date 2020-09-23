SPIDER-MAN Fan Poster Featuring The SINISTER SIX Is The Most Spectacular Thing You'll See Today

Fans remain optimistic that Marvel Studios will one day bring the Sinister Six to the big screen, but this amazing fan-made poster gives us a much better idea of what that could look like. Check it out...

Sony Pictures was once working on a Sinister Six movie that was set to tie into The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, but those plans fell to the wayside after the studio decided to reboot the web-slinger alongside Marvel Studios. While a fair few villains have been introduced in Peter Parker's corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's been no real sign of them teaming up.

That could change with the upcoming Spider-Man 3, of course, and this amazing fan-made poster gives us an epic idea of what the wall-crawler battling the Sinister Six could look like on screen.

The likes of Mysterio and The Vulture are sadly M.I.A., but it's hard to complain about this roster.

There's Aaron Paul as Electro, Javier Bardem as Doctor Octopus, Matthew McConaughey as the Green Goblin, John Cena as Sandman, Michael Mando as the Scorpion, and Jason Momoa as Kraven the Hunter. That's one heck of a cast, and Spidey would definitely find himself outgunned!

Time will tell whether this ever happens, but take a look at this version of the Sinister Six below:

