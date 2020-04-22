SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING Star Michael Mando Comments On A Possible Return As Mac Gargan In SPIDER-MAN 3

During a recent Reddit AMA, Spider-Man: Homecoming star Michael Mando was asked about the possibility of reprising the role of Mac Gargan in 2021's Spider-Man 3 , and his answer was definitely noteworthy...

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Vulture was the movie's main villain, but we also got to spend some time with bad guys like Shocker and The Tinkerer. Mac Gargan was also introduced, but his screentime was limited, and he didn't seem to have a huge amount in common with his comic book counterpart.

There are ways to retcon that, of course, including the reveal that he was an undercover investigator or something similar (the comic book version of the villain was a P.I. before becoming Scorpion).

Regardless, with a mid-credits scene which saw him attempting to discover Spider-Man secret identity, you have to believe Mac Gargan will have something to say now it's been outed to the world. During a recent Reddit AMA, actor Michael Mando was asked about the possibility of appearing in next year's Spider-Man 3, and it definitely sounds like he's hoping that will happen.

"I love [Spider-Man] and I love that whole team," he responded. "Who knows, I keep hearing things but I can't confirm or deny anything...yet. Stay tuned." Well, that's certainly an intriguing response!

It would be crazy for Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios not to do something with Mando's Scorpion, especially when he's such a great actor. We'll have to wait and see, though, as it's looking likely that Spider-Man 3 will be delayed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Are you anxious to see more of the Scorpion?