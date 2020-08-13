SPIDER-MAN: HOMESICK - Evidence Mounts That It's NOT The Title Of Marvel And Sony's SPIDER-MAN 3

Earlier this week, some compelling evidence surfaced indicating that the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel could be titled Spider-Man: Homesick . However, it doesn't appear that's the case after all...

Following the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, it's pretty clear that Peter Parker will be a wanted man after being framed for the murder of Mysterio (and having his identity outed to the world). As a result, recent reports that Spider-Man: Homesick could be the threequel's title made sense, but a report from The Direct indicates otherwise.

The apparent title reveal was based on information shared by Maxim and Esquire, and the site has reached out to a staff writer from the former to confirm that them sharing Spider-Man: Homesick was not based on any sort of inside information. Instead, it was there based on speculation and rumours they had seen online in recent months (the same was the case in Esquire too).

As we know that Spider-Man 3 will again use "Home" in the title, it's no wonder that this was so easily believed, but an official reveal is unlikely to come our way from Marvel Studios for a while.

It's worth noting that insider Charles Murphy stated that "Homesick" is being used as a working title, but those rarely end up influencing what a movie like this is actually called. Because of this, it looks like we'll just have to keep guessing, a shame considering the fact this was a pretty solid fit for the highly anticipated movie.

We'll keep you guys updated as we learn more!