SPIDER-MAN Threequel, SPIDER-VERSE Sequel, DOCTOR STRANGE 2, THOR 4, & UNCHARTED All Get New Release Dates

Big release date news as Sony has redated Tom Holland's Spider-Man threequel, their Spider-Verse sequel, and Uncharted . Plus, Marvel Studios has moved Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder .

With production having been delayed indefinitely, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have finally made the decision to move back Jon Watts' upcoming Spider-Man threequel, which will return Tom Holland as the titular web-slinger, from July 16, 2021 to November 5, 2021.

It will now replace Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which Marvel Studios has moved to March 25, 2022. They've also moved up Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder one week from February 18, 2022 to February 11, 2022.

Elsewhere, Sony has moved their Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel from April 8, 2022 to October 7, 2022 (a date previously occupied by an Untitled Marvel Studios film) and moved up another Tom Holland-starrer, Uncharted, from October 8, 2021 to July 16, 2021. The latter had only just begun filming before production was shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This is the second major release date shift today, after Paramount moved a number of films, including Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 to November 19, 2021, and Mission: Impossible 8 to November 4, 2022.

Marvel Studios is now down to three films for 2021 (The Eternals; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; Spider-Man 3) and is set to open four films in the span of six months in 2022 (Thor: Love and Thunder; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; Black Panther II; Captain Marvel 2).

Here's an updated look at Marvel Studios' upcoming lineup:

Black Widow (11/6/20)

The Eternals (2/12/21)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (5/7/21)

Marvel/Sony's Spider-Man 3 (11/5/21)

Thor: Love and Thunder (2/11/22)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (3/25/22)

Black Panther II (5/6/22)

Captain Marvel 2 (7/8/22)

Untitled Marvel Film (2/17/23)

Untitled Marvel Film (5/5/23)

Untitled Marvel Film (7/28/23)

Untitled Marvel Film (11/3/23)

Here are all of the release date changes Sony made today:

Connected (10/23/20)

Escape Room 2 (1/1/21)

Fatherhood (4/2/21)

Vivo (6/4/21)

Uncharted (7/16/21)

Hotel Transylvania 4 (8/6/21)

Man from Toronto (9/17/21)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 (10/7/22)

The Nightingale (TBD)

Here are all of the release date changes Disney made today:

Untitled Disney Event Film (7/9/21)

Untitled Disney Live-Action Film (4/8/22)

Here are all of the release date changes Paramount made today: