SPIDER-MAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES Star Christopher Daniel Barnes Open To Returning For SPIDER-VERSE 2

For many fans of the wall-crawler, Christopher Daniel Barnes' Peter Parker is the definitive Spider-Man. Now, he's weighed in on possibly reprising the role in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel!

Christopher Daniel Barnes voiced Peter Parker across five seasons of Spider-Man: The Animated Series, and many fans would love to see him given the opportunity to reprise the role of the web-slinger. The planned Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel seems like the perfect place for that, of course, and Barnes is definitely open to the idea.

"That would be great," Barnes told It's Recording Time when asked if he would like to appear in the next Spider-Verse movie. "I've reprised the role several times in video games, so that would be great. If I could do that again, I'd be honoured. I'm getting kind of old to do it, but I'd be happy to play an older Spider-Man."

Spider-Man: The Animated Series aired between 1994 and 1998, and as he mentioned, Barnes would later voice Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions and Spider-Man 2099 in Spider-Man: Edge of Time. He also provided the voices for Spyder-Knight and Wolf Spider in Disney XD's Ultimate Spider-Man series.

There are many iterations of the character he could play in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, but the version from The Animated Series surely deserves to be somewhere near the top of the list.

What do you guys think?