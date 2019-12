MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Hit PS4 Game When The "Script Book" Releases Next Year

The life of Peter Parker and that of his ever-amazing alter ego are about to collide in major fashion in this all-new take on the world of the wall-crawler, filled with fan-favorite characters—including Mary Jane, Aunt May, Norman Osborn, Otto Octavius and Miles Morales—spun into an unexpected web of drama, spectacle and classic action in the Mighty Marvel Manner! When Spidey finally removes the Kingpin of Crime from the mean streets of the Big Apple, how will the mysterious Mister Negative's ascent to power bring Peter's two worlds crashing together? Learn how the words and the world of a blockbuster hit video game are crafted, and feast your eyes on a wealth of bonus content, via text and art from the team at Insomniac Games and fan-favorite Marvel writers such as Christos Gage!

was both a critical and commercial hit and fans will soon be able to see how Insomniac Games brought the wall-crawler to life on the PlayStation 4. The "will hit shelves early next year, providing further insight into the finer details of the game's story, which depicted a more mature and experienced Peter Parker battling various super-villains across the city.The 240-page hardcover script book will feature the complete script of the game by Jon Paquette, Christos Gage, and Benjamin Arfmann as well as a gallery of artwork from the production process. This is Marvel's first-ever book publishing the script of a video game.said Eric Monacelli, Director of Production of Marvel Games. became Sony's fastest-selling first-party PlayStation title with over 3.3 million copies sold in just the first three days. It was also 2018 Game of the Year nominee with an average Metascore of 87 Sony hasn't officially announced a sequel for the game, but given the sales, it's pretty much a no-brainer. In fact, creative director Bryan Intihar hinted earlier this year that he had submitted a story draft for a sequel . Sony also acquired Insomniac Games this year, pretty much guaranteeing a sequel is on the way.will be available at comic shops on January 29, 2020 before releasing everywhere books are sold on February 11, 2020.