MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Hit PS4 Game When The "Script Book" Releases Next Year
Marvel's Spider-Man was both a critical and commercial hit and fans will soon be able to see how Insomniac Games brought the wall-crawler to life on the PlayStation 4. The "Marvel's Spider-Man Script Book" will hit shelves early next year, providing further insight into the finer details of the game's story, which depicted a more mature and experienced Peter Parker battling various super-villains across the city.
Releasing next year, Marvel's Spider-Man Script Book will take fans behind-the-scenes of 2018's hit PlayStation 4 game, offering a look at the full script as well as never-before-seen concept artwork.
The 240-page hardcover script book will feature the complete script of the game by Jon Paquette, Christos Gage, and Benjamin Arfmann as well as a gallery of artwork from the production process. This is Marvel's first-ever book publishing the script of a video game.
The life of Peter Parker and that of his ever-amazing alter ego are about to collide in major fashion in this all-new take on the world of the wall-crawler, filled with fan-favorite characters—including Mary Jane, Aunt May, Norman Osborn, Otto Octavius and Miles Morales—spun into an unexpected web of drama, spectacle and classic action in the Mighty Marvel Manner! When Spidey finally removes the Kingpin of Crime from the mean streets of the Big Apple, how will the mysterious Mister Negative's ascent to power bring Peter's two worlds crashing together? Learn how the words and the world of a blockbuster hit video game are crafted, and feast your eyes on a wealth of bonus content, via text and art from the team at Insomniac Games and fan-favorite Marvel writers such as Christos Gage!
“The Marvel’s Spider-Man Script Book represents a colossal collaborative effort between some of the most creative and hardest working folks in the entertainment industry from Insomniac Games, PlayStation, Marvel Games, and beyond,” said Eric Monacelli, Director of Production of Marvel Games. “The sheer amount of detail – a delicate and intricate web of connective narrative threads – that needs to go into the dialogue, action, and drama of a video game has no equal in any other medium. I don’t believe a video game script has ever been compiled into a script book format such as this so it’s truly a landmark celebration and exploration of what it takes to make a remarkable and memorable original story.”
Marvel's Spider-Man became Sony's fastest-selling first-party PlayStation title with over 3.3 million copies sold in just the first three days. It was also 2018 Game of the Year nominee with an average Metascore of 87.
Sony hasn't officially announced a sequel for the game, but given the sales, it's pretty much a no-brainer. In fact, creative director Bryan Intihar hinted earlier this year that he had submitted a story draft for a sequel. Sony also acquired Insomniac Games this year, pretty much guaranteeing a sequel is on the way.
The Marvel's Spider-Man Script Book will be available at comic shops on January 29, 2020 before releasing everywhere books are sold on February 11, 2020.
