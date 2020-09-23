MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN Remastered Version Will Not Be Available As A Standalone Game On The PS5

Sony has confirmed that the remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man will not be available as a standalone game, and will only be found bundled with the "Ultimate Edition" of Spider-Man: Miles Morales !

It's been confirmed that PS5 game Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will come bundled with a remastered version of the PS4's Marvel's Spider-Man if you purchase the "Ultimate Edition," but will you be able to buy it as a standalone game? That would be cool, but Sony has confirmed it won't be the case when the PlayStation 5 launches across the globe this coming November.

In a statement shared with IGN, Sony explains that the only way to get the remastered edition of Marvel's Spider-Man on the PS5 is to buy that aforementioned "Ultimate Edition."

"Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered is an enhanced version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, and is included as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 5," the statement reads. "In addition, players who purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 4 can upgrade at no additional cost to the PS5 version of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and can take advantage of a paid-upgrade to download Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered."

There are no plans currently to offer Marvel's-Spider-Man: Remastered as a standalone," it continues. "Players with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 can purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition to experience Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5. Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 also will be backwards compatible on PS5."

The remaster is being treated as a new game, and it makes sense to compel gamers to fork out for the pricey "Ultimate Edition" of Spider-Man: Miles Morales to get their hands on it come November 12.

Click HERE for more Marvel's Spider-Man news from CBM!