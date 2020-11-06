SPIDER-MAN 2 Reportedly Won't Be Insomniac's Next Game, But Something Big Could Be On The Way

Despite speculations that Spider-Man 2 will be among the PlayStation 5 games revealed tonight, it's now said that Insomniac is actually working on a different title we could soon learn more about...

Unfortunately, it's looking unlikely we'll get a first look at Spider-Man 2 during tonight's big PlayStation 5 reveal event. Despite the fact it's reportedly been in development since last January, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier said in a now-deleted Tweet that he's heard it won't be Insomniac's next game.

He's a prominent gaming journalist, industry insider, and occasional leaker, so chances are we can trust what he had to say. Unfortunately, Schreier didn't specify what the studio is currently working on, but there have been rumblings for a while now that a new Ratchet & Clank game is on the way, and that it will be one of the launch titles when the PlayStation 5 is released.

Of course, it's also possible that Sony has decided to return to the Resistance franchise as that actually helped launch the PlayStation 3 and was a huge hit at the time. Alternatively, it could be a completely new property, and we'll likely know for sure a little later this evening.

There's a lot of excitement surrounding Sony's PlayStation 5 event, with the focus likely on the system's games rather than a release date or pricing. However, a leaked Amazon UK listing yesterday put the console down at £599.99, which works out at roughly $749.99. So, it won't be cheap, but possibly worth it depending on how impressive this line-up of games is.

What are you guys hoping to see from Insomniac later tonight?