SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Coming To The PlayStation 5 This Holiday Season

The PlayStation 5 reveal event is currently taking place, and it kicked off with the news that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released as a launch title this Holiday season. Check out the first trailer!

There's a lot of excitement surrounding the launch of the PlayStation 5, and while we'll have more details on that for you a little later, we have to talk about the announcement which kicked the online event off. Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a launch title and, as you can see, it will put gamers in the suit of the young hero who gained his powers in the 2018 title.

This is presumably a spinoff from the main franchise (the graphics don't look too different to the PS4's Spider-Man), and a sequel revolving around Peter Parker is bound to be in the works.

Regardless, it's hard to complain that we'll be able to pick up a new Spider-Man game when the PS5 is released, and getting to suit up as Miles is bound to be welcomed by fans after how much fun it was to spend time with him the first time around. It also looks like his unique set of powers will have a big role to play as we swing into action as the webbed warrior.

This trailer is seriously awesome, and it's also been revealed that Insomniac Games will be releasing another Ratchet & Clank game, Rift Apart, which looks like an absolute blast (the trailer for that is also below). How excited are you guys to pick up Spider-Man: Miles Morales this Christmas?





