SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Cover Art Revealed As Sony Unveils New Box Art Style For The PlayStation 5

While fans await price points, Sony has unveiled a first look at the sleek new box art style they'll be implementing for the PlayStation 5 by revealing the cover art for Spider-Man: Miles Morales !

Sony has slowly but surely been unraveling new details about the upcoming PlayStation 5, and they've now shared a first look at the upcoming box art for Marvel and Insomniac's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which features our titular wall-crawler gearing up for some sure-to-be electrifying action.

As for the new layout, it looks like PS5 games will swap out the traditional blue bar for a new white bar with black lettering atop all physical games, matching up with the system's sleek new design.

While we don't have an exact release date for the game nor the actual system just yet, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is expected to arrive in stores in time for Holiday 2020, and will be one of many launch day titles for the hotly awaited gaming console. Also, judging by the pre-order price for fellow PS5 launch title NBA 2K21, it looks like the starting price point for PS5 games will run approximately $69.99.

Check out the cover art below.