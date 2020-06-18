SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Featurette Confirms That It's A Standalone Game, Not An Expansion Pack

Despite initial reports that Spider-Man: Miles Morales is basically just a DLC for Spider-Man , albeit on the PlayStation 5, a new featurette confirms that this is indeed a standalone video game...

Spider-Man: Miles Morales kicked off Sony's PlayStation 5 presentation, but conflicting reports followed about whether it was a true standalone title or an expansion pack/DLC for a remastered version of Spider-Man. Now, though, Insomniac has once again reiterated that this is a "standalone" game in a new featurette teasing what fans can expect.

As you can see in the video below, the differences between Peter Parker and Miles Morales are highlighted, and it sounds like both his inexperience and different powers will factor into this story in a big way. That was to be expected, and definitely promises a fresh experience for fans.

It's also been confirmed that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will take place a year after first game and will be mostly set in Miles' new home in Harlem.

There's still no word on a true sequel to Spider-Man revolving around Peter, but that's likely in the works, and it's hard not to be excited about getting the chance to play as Miles. The character has a devoted fan-following, and the missions featuring him were definitely a highlight in that first game (what leads to him suiting up and Peter's absence from New York is also intriguing).

Check out the featurette below, and stay tuned for more on Spider-Man: Miles Morales!

