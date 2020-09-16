SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Gameplay Is Amazing, Spectacular, And Definitely Astonishing

Sony's PS5 Showcase put the spotlight on Spider-Man: Miles Morales , and if you enjoyed Spider-Man , then this follow-up promises to be even more epic if this first gameplay footage is any indication...

The PS5 Showcase is taking place as we write this, and while there are plenty of incredible games being showcased tonight, we're not sure it will get much better than this for comic book fans!

The reveal trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales was spectacular, but this first gameplay footage is downright amazing. Kicking off with an incredible looking sequence featuring Miles Morales and his friend Ganke, we're then taken to a battle between the web-slinger and The Tinkerer's goons.

It appears as if the villain will be female in this world, and while we could be mistaken, her voice sounds an awful lot like Rosario Dawson! We'll obviously have to wait and see on that front, though.

Regardless, the combat here looks mind-blowing, and the fact scenery shatters as Miles Morales uses his unique skill set to take the villains down is quite honestly astonishing. While a release date has yet to be revealed, the expectation is that it will be a launch title (which is a smart decision).

This footage was captured on a PlayStation 5 console, and it looks like a major upgrade from the first game (which still looked great). Check out the footage below and stay tuned for more as we have it!

