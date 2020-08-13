SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES - New Details And Screenshot Revealed For The PlayStation 5 Game

A spectacular new screenshot from Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been released, while creative director Brian Horton has shared more details about what fans can expect from the PlayStation 5 title...

Entertainment Weekly reveals that Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set during winter one year after the events of Spider-Man, and it follows the young hero in Harlem as his home risks being torn apart by a war between an energy corporation and a criminal organisation armed with advanced tech.

Despite being smaller in scale, the game's creative director Brian Horton explains: "This is a full arc for Miles Morales that started in Spider-Man. We really are completing this hero's coming of age in our game. It is a complete story. [We] realized that, with a little bit more of a compact storytelling style, we could tell a very emotionally impactful story that would fit really well as an experience that would take Spider-Man 1 and [Miles Morales] and do justice to this character."

Fans can expect a very different Spider-Man when they take control of Miles, thanks to new animations, movements, mechanics, and powers (which include invisibility and bioshock).

Asked about Miles' transformation into this superhero, Horton explains that his is "more so born out of family. What I think is really compelling about Miles as a character is he has friends that he could actually let into his world — his human world and his Spider world. He's a little different in the way he approaches it."

The article also mentions that Miles very nearly didn't have a leading role in Spider-Man as his appearance there was originally going to be saved for a post-credits scene. However, Insomniac decided it was important for us to get to know him as a character before getting to take control of him.

Check out a new shot from the PlayStation 5 game below:

