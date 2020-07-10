SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Prequel Novel And "Art Of" Book Revealed Ahead Of The Game's Launch

We're just weeks away from the launch of Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PlayStation 5, and Titan Books has now shared details on both a prequel novel and an "Art of" book. Find out more details here...

IGN has shared the first details on Titan Books' upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Wings of Fury and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - The Art of the Game.

In case the titles didn't give it away, the books tie into the Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 next month, with the former being a prequel novel written by SLAY author Brittney Morris. That goes on sale on November 10th, and will follow Miles at the start of his superhero career as he clashes with both Vulture and Starling.

According to the official description, "Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Wings of Fury features Miles Morales coming to terms with what it means to be Spider-Man. A mix-up with the law leaves Miles questioning everything and when Vulture and his accomplice Starling unleash experimental tech on Marvel’s New York, Miles must decide what kind of hero he wants to be."

"The Art of the Game," meanwhile, will arrive in stores next February. Written by Matt Ralphs, it's set to include concept art, in-game renders, and insight from the artists and developers at Insomniac, Marvel, and PlayStation. That should make it a must-have for any fan of the web-slinger.

Check out the cover artwork for both games below:

