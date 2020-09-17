SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Screenshots Released As Insomniac Announces An "Ultimate Edition"

It's been confirmed that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available on both the PS5 and PS4, while an "Ultimate Edition" is set to include a remastered version of Spider-Man . Read on for more...

Following last night's PS5 Showcase, Sony and Insomniac Games have confirmed that the "Ultimate Edition" of Spider-Man: Miles Morales will include a remastered version of PS4 title Spider-Man. Priced at $70, it will include the three DLC add-ons - "The City That Never Sleeps" - and three new suits for the web-slinger.

It's also been confirmed that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a launch game for the PlayStation 5, though PS4 owners won't miss out because a less advanced version will also be available for that sytem.

As Insomniac explains, "The remaster for the PS5 is no simple up-res, as many of the game’s art assets have been completely updated to take advantage of the PS5 console’s horsepower. You’ll see better-looking characters with improved skin, eyes, hair, and facial animation (including our new, next-generation Peter Parker)."

"You’ll also see ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows, improved lighting, more pedestrians and vehicles stretching further into the distance, and the same optional performance mode offered on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, allowing you to finally play the game at a targeted 60fps frame rate," the explanation continues. "We’ll be supporting near-instant loading, 3D audio, and the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback."

With this news comes four new screenshots from Spider-Man: Miles Morales, showing the web-slinger in action along with the reimagined version of The Tinkerer (who is now female).

Will you hunting down a copy of this "Ultimate Edition" of the game?

