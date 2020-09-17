SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Screenshots Released As Insomniac Announces An "Ultimate Edition"

Following last night's PS5 Showcase, Sony and Insomniac Games have confirmed that the "Ultimate Edition" of Spider-Man: Miles Morales will include a remastered version of PS4 title Spider-Man. Priced at $70, it will include the three DLC add-ons - "The City That Never Sleeps" - and three new suits for the web-slinger.
It's also been confirmed that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a launch game for the PlayStation 5, though PS4 owners won't miss out because a less advanced version will also be available for that sytem.
As Insomniac explains, "The remaster for the PS5 is no simple up-res, as many of the game’s art assets have been completely updated to take advantage of the PS5 console’s horsepower. You’ll see better-looking characters with improved skin, eyes, hair, and facial animation (including our new, next-generation Peter Parker)."
"You’ll also see ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows, improved lighting, more pedestrians and vehicles stretching further into the distance, and the same optional performance mode offered on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, allowing you to finally play the game at a targeted 60fps frame rate," the explanation continues. "We’ll be supporting near-instant loading, 3D audio, and the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback."
With this news comes four new screenshots from Spider-Man: Miles Morales, showing the web-slinger in action along with the reimagined version of The Tinkerer (who is now female).
Will you hunting down a copy of this "Ultimate Edition" of the game?