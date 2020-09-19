SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Screenshots Reveal A Spectacularly Detailed Take On The Web-Slinger

Insomniac Games has released a few more screenshots from PlayStation 5 title Spider-Man: Miles Morales , and they offer an amazingly detailed take on the wall-crawler. Check them out after the jump...

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a launch title on the PlayStation 5, and that alone should make the console a must-buy for many Marvel fans...well, if you can actually pre-order it!

It's not been easy over the past couple of days, that's for sure, and there's been a lot of backlash aimed at Amazon, in particular, after they sent out emails telling buyers there's a chance they won't receive the PS5 on launch day as promised. Honestly, it's been something of a fiasco across the entire globe!

Regardless, Spider-Man: Miles Morales still looks spectacular, and these detailed new screenshots shared Insomniac Games revealed a closer look at the hero in action and at Miles himself.

In the latest adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.

Check out the new screenshots from Spider-Man: Miles Morales below:

