SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES - With Great Power Comes Great Selfies In Spectacular New Screenshot

Insomniac has shared an amazing new screenshot from the upcoming Spider-Man: Miles Morales game which makes it clear that with great power comes...great selfies? Check out this latest look at the game...

There should be nothing but excitement surrounding the release of Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PlayStation 5, but the "Remastered" version that will be part of the Ultimate Edition has been generating a lot of negative press. Fans hate the redesigned Peter Parker, while the inability to carry save files from the PS4 has not sat well with some gamers.

Regardless, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Insomniac have released a new look at the web-slinger confirming that you'll once again be able to take selfies while swinging around the Big Apple.

Miles looks amazing here, and it's going to be really exciting to get hands on with the game on November 12th. Rumour has it that the game won't be overly long, so fingers crossed for a DLC down the line.

In the latest adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.

Check out the new screenshots from Spider-Man: Miles Morales below:

