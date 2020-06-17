SPIDER-MAN PS4 Action Figure Features A Spectacular Look At Peter Parker's "Spider Armor - MK IV Suit"

The Spider-Man video game featured a long list of amazing alternate costumes for the titular wall-crawler, and Hot Toys has now unveiled their spectacular "Spider Armor - MK IV Suit" action figure...

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to be released on the PlayStation 5 this October, but as the titular character has only really had one costume, it's hard to say whether we'll see any alternate suits in the standalone video game. However, there were plenty to check out in Spider-Man PS4, and another is highlighted in this Hot Toys action figure.

Based on the armour Peter Parker wore during the "Parker Industries" era of Dan Slott's Amazing Spider-Man, it looks downright spectacular, and was definitely a highlight in the hit PS4 game.

Incorporated with stunning luminous reflective web pattern which appears under specialized LED lighting exposures, the figure includes a newly crafted masked head sculpt with multiple pairs of interchangeable eye to create different combinations of Spider-Man’s expressions.

It also boasts a highly poseable specialized body; beautifully designed red and blue Spider Armor - MK IV Suit that presents on a more metallic appearance vibrant effect; specially applied web patterns with teal coloured luminous reflective effect on the suit to recreate the unique "Defense Shield" power, black spider emblem surrounding, eyes, and interchangeable hands.

In terms of accessories, there's also a Spider-Drone; assorted spider-web effect accessories; a pair of specialized LED light units; and a dynamic figure stand for signature poses.

Check out the figure below:

