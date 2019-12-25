 SPIDER-MAN PS4 Hot Toys Action Figure Showcases Peter Parker's Jaw-Dropping Iron Spider Armor
Spider-Man was a huge hit for Sony when it arrived on the PlayStation 4 last year and now Hot Toys has revealed a downright spectacular action figure based on the video game's Iron Spider armour...

Josh Wilding | 12/25/2019
Video games based on superheroes tend to be a little hit and miss but it's fair to say that Spider-Man sits alongside Batman: Arkham Asylum as a top tier effort. 

A higlight of the game was the ability to put the wall-crawler in a huge number of alternate costumes. Some of those were entirely original, while others were based on the comic books. One such example of the latter was the Iron Spider, a suit which quickly became iconic after the wall-crawler donned it during Civil War (he'd later choose to ditch that and Iron Man for #TeamCap). 

Now, Hot Toys has revealed a spectacularly detailed figure based on this costume from the game and regardless of where you first saw this version of Spidey, it looks like an absolute must-have! 

The figure features a newly crafted masked head sculpt; a specialized body allows great realistic poseability; all-new metallic red and gold Spidey suit with a gold spider emblem on chest; three highly-detailed mechanical pincers; matching interchangeable hands for different classic postures; a variety of web accessories; and a dynamic figure stand for aerial poses.

