SPIDER-MAN PS5 Remaster Will Include A New Peter Parker Face Model & THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Suit

Well, this was unexpected. Insomniac has just shared new details on Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered , and revealed a new face model for Peter Parker as well as one of the three new suits in the game.

As we near the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 launch and the simultaneous release of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales as well as Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Insomniac Games has been sharing new details on both games, and has just dropped quite the bombshell update this afternoon.

As per their latest blog post, the newly remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man will not only include improved graphical updates to the environments (with ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows being among the most signifcant upgrades) and characters, but it'll also feature a brand new face model for Peter Parker.

Insomniac community director James Stevenson explains, "In order to bring the best performances to players with our next-generation Marvel’s Spider-Man games, we have recast the face of Peter Parker. We loved working with John Bubniak on the original game; however, to get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture, we have cast Ben Jordan to be the face model for Peter Parker on the PS5 console. He looks incredible in-game, and Yuri’s moving performances take on a new life."

They've also released a new clip showcasing the new Peter Parker along with a quick sneak peek at Performance Mode, which targets a 60fps frame rate.

The newly remastered game, which is only available as part of the Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Ultimate Edition, will also include three new suits, the first of which will be a stunning recreation of Andrew Garfield's suit from The Amazing Spider-Man.

Additionally, pre-order bonuses for the Launch Editions of Miles Morales will include a voucher for early unlocks of two suits, including the T.R.A.C.K. Suit by Marvel Artist Javiar Garrón, and an yet-to-be revealed suit along with an early unlock of the Gravity Well Gadget, and three Skill Points to get a jump start on your progression.