SPIDER-MAN REMASTERED: Insomniac's Creative Director Responds To Backlash Over Peter Parker Redesign

Since the new Peter Parker was revealed for Spider-Man Remastered by Insomniac Games, there's been a huge amount of backlash, and that's led to the company's creative director, Bryan Intihar, responding.

When it was revealed that Spider-Man Remastered on the PlayStation 5 would feature an updated version of Peter Parker, fans were undeniably intrigued by what that meant. However, what no one could have expected is that the hero would be given a totally new face that makes him look like Tom Holland!

In the hours which have followed since the big reveal, the backlash has been significant. "Peter Parker" was even trending worldwide on Twitter last night, with fans venting their frustrations over what appears to be an unnecessary and forced change which many are convinced Sony has pushed for in order to bring the video game franchise more in line with the movies.

Whatever the truth may be, the biggest complaint is that this Peter looks too young, and that he a) now can't be taken seriously as a scientist, and b) looks younger than Miles Morales.

The official reason is for John Bubniak being replaced by Ben Jordan as the Peter Parker face actor is because the latter better suits voice actor Yuri Lowenthal's facial capture which, on the PS5, is more detailed. Insomniac Games Creative Director Bryan Intihar has even responded, defending the decision. However, as you'll see in the replies to his Tweet, fans still aren't happy.

Spider-Man Remastered has been plagued by negative publicity (gamers also won't be able to carry over their PS4 save files), and it's obviously way too late to change Peter's appearance back.

It will, however, be worth keeping an eye on the situation!

