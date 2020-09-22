Your SPIDER-MAN Save Files Won't Carry Over To The PlayStation 5's Remastered Version Of The Game

If you were hoping to pick up where you left off with Spider-Man when the remastered version arrives on the PS5, you'll be disappointed to learn that there's no other option than to start from scratch...

When Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches on the PlayStation 5 this November, there will be an option to pick up an "Ultimate Edition" which comes bundled with Spider-Man Remastered.

The hit 2018 game is set to feature an overhauled Peter Parker design, improved gameplay and graphics, and various other upgrades which promise to make it feel like a next-gen game. Unfortunately, you won't be able to carry over your Trophies and save data from the PlayStation 4 version.

As you can see below, Insomniac Games has confirmed that because the two games are completely separate entities, current-gen saves will not be compatible with the new version of Spider-Man.

On the plus side, there will be new Trophies, so it should be a lot of fun going back and starting all over again (especially as this remaster promises a completely new experience). Spider-Man Remastered isn't getting a physical release, and will only be available as a download voucher or digital download after buying the "Ultimate Edition" of Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

With a confirmed release date of November 12th/November 19th, we're anticipating learning much more about both versions of the game soon, but let us know your thoughts on this news below.

