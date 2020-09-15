New Olivia Wilde Comments Regarding SPIDER-WOMAN Sparks Speculation That The Film Will Be In The MCU

No one really seems quite sure whether the myriad of Spider-Man spinoffs in development at Sony are set in the MCU and the latest comments from Olivia Wilde further muddy the waters.

Olivia Wilde, a recent guest on the Shut Up Evan podcast declined to say much about Spider-Woman, her most recently announced project at Sony Pictures. However, she did name drop Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, an indication that he's involved with the project. However,the wording of Wilde's statement is leading some MCU fans to speculate that Feige is overseeing the project, an indication that Spider-Woman will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When asked about Spider-Woman, Wilde replied, "All I can say is that is by far the most exciting thing that’s ever happened to me. Not only do I feel like I get to tell a story that…God, it’s like listen to me trying to avoid Kevin Feige’s pellet gun."

Does Marvel and Sony have a deal in place similar to the terms that allowed Tom Holland's Spider-Man to swing into the MCU? After all, there was a chance that the web-crawler could have swung out of the MCU post Far From Home. Well before Wilde signed on to direct, there was a rumor back in March (just before the world went crazy due to COVID-19) that Feige was interested in bringing Jessica Drew into the MCU in much the same fashion that Peter Parker arrived.

You can listen to Wilder's appearance on the Shut Up Evan podcast below. While Wilde's comments are by no means confirmation, social media is already running with the idea, developing numerous ways that Spider-Woman could introduced in the MCU.