Olivia Wilde Tapped To Direct SPIDER-WOMAN(?) Movie For Marvel And Sony Pictures

Olivia Wilde has reportedly closed a deal to helm an untitled Marvel movie for Sony Pictures that's believed to center around Spider-Woman.

The Tron: Legacy actress recently gained a lot of attention for her first directorial feature, Booksmart, and also has psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Shia LaBeouf on her to do list.

This mysterious Marvel project is said to be a "top priority" for the studio, and Wilde came close to passing. However, "the idea of having a chance to launch her own female superhero was too hard to pass up."

Wilde will also pen the script with Booksmart writing partner Katie Silberman. Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor are on board as producers.

Several different characters have held the mantle of Spider-Woman over the years, including Jessica Drew and Gwen Stacy, but since this concept is being "completely revamped by Wilde," it's entirely possible that we'll see a brand new face under the mask.

Deadline's report also confirms that S.J. Clarkson's Madame Webb movie is still in development along with Silver Sable and Black Cat.

