THE NEW MUTANTS Director Josh Boone Would Like To Make A SPIDER-MAN Movie For Marvel Studios

The New Mutants is unlikely to get a sequel set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but director Josh Boone already knows which character he'd like to tackle for Marvel Studios given the opportunity...

The New Mutants arrives in theaters this Friday (no, we can't quite believe it either), and it's obviously going to be very interesting seeing how fans respond to the movie and what sort of interest it's able to generate in terms of box office revenue. Unfortunately for the franchise, it could gross over $1 billion, and that still wouldn't mean Marvel Studios would move forward with a sequel.

Instead, Kevin Feige and company intend to reboot the X-Men and, well, all the mutants tied to them, for the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the next few years.

Making The New Mutants part of the MCU's continuity simply would not make sense, but when Screen Rant asked director Josh Boone which character he would like to bring to the big screen from that world, he made it clear that he's always been a fan of Spider-Man.

"I don't know, man," he started. "I'd look at any opportunity that came my way. Our favorite character growing up, more than any other, was always Spider-Man. So, we'll be like everybody else, 'We wish we could make a Spider-Man movie!'" Jon Watts is currently in charge of the wall-crawler for Marvel Studios, and there's no sign that will change in the near future.

However, it's ultimately Sony Pictures that call the shows when it comes to what happens with Spider-Man, and with such a huge number of spinoffs on the way, they could very easily task Boone with telling a story that somehow ties into the web-slinger wider world. We'll just have to wait and see.