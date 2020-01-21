David Ayer Confirms Authenticity Of SUICIDE SQUAD Parademon Concept Art
The Paredemons made their presence felt in the Justice League film, but they very nearly showed up in David Ayer's Suicide Squad as well.
David Ayer has previously shared that his original vision for Suicide Squad was hampered by time constraints and meddling WB execs, and this latest batch of concept art seems to corroborate his story.
In Ayer's original vision, Enchantress would have been under the control of a Motherbox and was attempting to open a Boom Tube to Apokolips. Instead of the weird creatures Enchantress turned civilians into, her army would have consisted of Parademons. Somehow, the film changed from having such a clear-cut connection to Justice League to the version that appeared in theaters.
Fast forward to today and what should have been two spinoffs (Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad) are virtually tripping over themselves to make it distinctly clear that they have no connection to the critically-maligned Suicide Squad that came out in 2016.
Hey, at least we'll always have this awesome trailer, which is probably the leading reason why such a horrible film earned so much at the box office.
Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret mission. Now armed with government weapons, Deadshot (Will Smith), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other despicable inmates must learn to work together. Dubbed Task Force X, the criminals unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker (Jared Leto) launches an evil agenda of his own.
