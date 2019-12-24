David Ayer Confirms THE SUICIDE SQUAD's Place In DCEU Continuity

Way back when THE SUICIDE SQUAD was announced, people began speculating just how James Gunn's new film would fit into the DC Universe canon of films. It's been known for quite some time that Warner Bros. has been hoping to shift the focus from a shared universe to standalone movies, but, given that this new Suicide Squad would see the return of several key players such as Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flagg), and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), it begged the question: is James Gunn creating a sequel to 2016's film?



We now have a definitive answer thanks to David Ayer, the writer and director of 2016's film.



While discussing his Suicide Squad with some, ahem, "fans," yesterday, David Ayer made it abundantly clear that James Gunn is not continuing the story from where Ayer left off (while offering some enthusiasm for Gunn's work):







He went on to clarify when someone expressed confusion to his answer, asking if the film was a standalone and unbound to the original DCEU continuity:

Yes that is correct - some characters and elements will be used but @JamesGunn is reinventing the universe. Everybody recognizes the immense potential of the franchise. https://t.co/iiWSKPI17P — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) December 23, 2019

So it's settled! When 2021 rolls around,will be reinvented despite bringing back some of the cast from five years prior.How do you feel about this news? Is this an early Christmas gift, or a lump of coal? You know where to put your thoughts!