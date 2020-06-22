GOTHAM KNIGHTS And SUICIDE SQUAD Game Domains Appear To Have Been Registered By Warner Bros.

There are rumors a Suicide Squad game is in the works from the team behind the Arkham series, and the registration of some domain names may have confirmed Rocksteady's future plans for Task Force X!

Despite hopes that the Arkham series might continue in some way, it's looking like Rocksteady instead has plans for the Suicide Squad. Now, further evidence appears to suggest Task Force X will soon be making their video game debut as a number of domain names have been registered.

These were reportedly registered by Warner Bros., and include "suicidesquadgame.com," "gothamknightsgame.com," and "suicidesquadkillthejusticeleague.com" (which could be for an animated feature or something similar given the lack of "game" in the domain name. It's feasible a fan has just registered these as a means of trolling, but it's hard to say either way.

It's hard not to be excited about the possibility of a game revolving around this team of villains, and if this is released next year, it could tie in nicely to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad film.

As for Gotham Knights, that could definitely be Batman related, and possibly a title that revolves around allies like Robin, Nightwing, and Batgirl. If one or both of these titles are indeed on the way, a reveal of some sort is likely to come our way during the next few weeks or at DC FanDome.

That event would be a good fit for an announcement as major as this, so we'll be keeping everything crossed.

Click HERE for more video game news from CBM!