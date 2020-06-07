JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Is A Fan Of Jared Leto's Joker In SUICIDE SQUAD

Answering fan questions on Vero, Justice League director Zack Snyder has revealed that he's a big fan of the Clown Prince of Crime that Oscar-winner Jared Leto brought to the DCEU in 2016's Suicide Squad .

In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder revealed that The Joker murdered the DC Extended Universe's Robin (who he later confirmed was Dick Grayson). It was a moment which many fans believed was setting the stage for Ben Affleck's Dark Knight to clash with Jared Leto's Joker somewhere down the line, but that's sadly not going to happen.

Affleck is done with Batman after his experience working on Justice League, while it's been reported that Leto was left fuming after Warner Bros. cut most of his Suicide Squad scenes and then cast Joaquin Phoenix to star in a solo outing revolving around the Clown Prince of Crime.

Regardless, during a recent Q&A with fans on Vero, Snyder revealed that he was a big fan of Leto's work in Suicide Squad, and a grateful David Ayer later shared those comments via his Twitter account.

Despite the backlash aimed at Leto's appearance as The Joker, there are many fans out there who would like to see more of his take on the Harlequin of Hate, preferably in the "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad.

Check out Snyder's comments about The Joker, and Ayer's response, below:

