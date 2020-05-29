SUICIDE SQUAD "Ayer Cut" Fan-Made Poster Focuses On An Enchantress-Controlled Katana

Suicide Squad director David Ayer recently shared details on a deleted scene featuring Karen Fukuhara's underutilized Katana, and the filmmaker has now endorsed some cook fan-art featuring the character...

We already know that the theatrical cut of Suicide Squad turned out to be very different to what director David Ayer had originally envisioned for his movie, with Warner Bros. making several major changes to the story and significantly altering the tone.

Now that the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign has seen success with the announcement of a HBO Max debut for Zack Snyder's Justice League, some fans have turned their attention to Task Force X's much-maligned big-screen debut.

Ayer has already made it clear that the studio releasing the "Ayer Cut" is highly unlikely, but he has been using the opportunity to revisit the movie and share some intriguing new tidbits with fans.

The director recently revealed details on an deleted scene featuring Katana (Karen Fukuhara) being taken over by Enchantress (Cara Delevingne) and forced to attack her teammates, and he's now endorsed some pretty cool new Boss Logic artwork spotlighting that sequence via Twitter.

Bruh 😳 that is dope AF 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/z67Q1KpPEI — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 28, 2020

At&T did recently hint that we could see the "Ayer Cut" at some point, but it's probably not something that's been given any serious consideration one way or the other.

Who knows - if enough fans want to see it and Snyder's Justice League is a success, we may one day get to find out what Suicide Squad would have looked like before WB took a mallet to it.