SUICIDE SQUAD Comic Books Will Kill Off A Major Task Force X Member In An Upcoming Issue

During writer Tom Taylor's tenure on Suicide Squad , he's never shied away from killing off members of Task Force X, and it now appears as if he's going to take out another A-List baddie. Check it out...

We've seen a lot of casualties in Suicide Squad recently, and Tom Taylor has now confirmed that he plans to kill Deadshot in the upcoming issue #9. This is actually the first time Floyd Lawton will have properly died in the pages of DC Comics, though the fact that this has been revealed so soon may indicate that we could be looking at a bait and switch type situation here.

Written by Tom Taylor with art by Bruno Redondo, the story is titled "Death of Deadshot."

"This issue, it’s the shocking death of Deadshot!" teases the solicitation text. "The man who never misses has been on the front lines of Task Force X since its inception—bomb in his neck, gun in his hand. He’s seen teammates blow up and countries fall. He’s faced down heroes and villains alike."

"Now the Suicide Squad has one final mission: bring down the man who enslaved them, then put a bounty on their heads when they escaped: Ted Kord. But to finish the job, the world’s deadliest assassin will have to do the one thing he’s never done for the cause: die!" The issue is currently scheduled to go on sale this September, so we have a while to wait until we get to read it.

The cover is certainly pretty ominous, and things are looking bleak for Deadshot moving forward. You can check out the artwork below, and we'll bring you more details on this issue as we have them.

