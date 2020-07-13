SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Clarifies Plans For Harley Quinn/Deadshot Romance In His Original Cut

The campaign for Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheAyerCut of Suicide Squad continues on social media, and director David Ayer has now made some very interesting comments about a Harley Quinn/Deadshot romance...

The negative critical response to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice led to a lot of changes being made to the DC Extended Universe, but it was perhaps Suicide Squad that suffered most. The movie underwent reshoots, major edits, and significant changes to story arcs for characters, including both Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and WIll Smith's Deadshot.

Set photos pointed to some sort of romance between the two Task Force X members, and director David Ayer has now confirmed that was indeed the original plan for this unlikely pairing.

As you can see below, he confirms that they were meant to hook up during that staircase sequence, while Harley's later mention of a "hickey" was supposed to be a reference to that. It's certainly interesting to think about how much this would have changed the rest of Suicide Squad, and it could also explain why Harley turned down The Joker's offer to join him during the final act.

In related news, one fan Tweeted Ayer with comments he made about the movie back in 2017 ("I got to work with amazing people. It won an Oscar, did incredible business. Launched a franchise and spinoff. And like it or not it’s halfway to cult status. I grew as a person, grew creatively. Warners took a chance on me. I’m grateful"). As you can see below, he's sticking with that:

