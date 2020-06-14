SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Clears Up Some Of The Theories About A Big Joker/Harley Quinn Scene

The moment The Joker throws Harley Quinn from that helicopter has been debated for years now, but the filmmaker has finally cleared up whether the sequence was always supposed to play out the way it did...

Suicide Squad has generated plenty of debate since it was released in 2016, and fans have dissected many scenes in a bid to find out what David Ayer had planned for Task Force X and company before Warner Bros. ordered a long list of changes. One such scene saw The Joker throw Harley Quinn from the helicopter they escaped on.

In the theatrical cut, The Joker saved Harley's life after the chopper was shot down, but there have been rumours the Clown Prince of Crime actually threw her from that in the "Ayer Cut" after it became clear she wanted to go back and help Task Force X. That's only ever really been a rumour, but it was once that made sense given what few details were revealed about the movie.

Well, Ayer has now taken to Twitter to confirm that while, yes, The Joker did push Harley from the helicopter, his intention wasn't to kill her. This clears things up to some extent, but leaves us with plenty of questions, and doesn't explain how much Warner Bros. ultimately changed this sequence.

Check out Ayer's Suicide Squad comments below:

