SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Confirms Fan Theory About Joker's Controversial "Damaged" Tattoo

The "Damaged" tattoo adorning the Clown Prince of Crime's forehead in Suicide Squad has been a hot topic of discussion among fans, and David Ayer has finally confirmed an interesting theory about it...

When Suicide Squad's version of The Joker was officially revealed, the response was definitely mixed. Fans weren't quite sure what to make of the many tattoos adorning the Clown Prince of Crime's body, and the one that really stood out was the word "Damaged" stamped across his forehead.

Both then and in the years that followed, it's become a point of ridicule online, but when one fan recently put forward a compelling theory explaining why The Joker has the tattoo, the filmmaker confirmed that he had hit the nail on the head.

As you can see, the idea put forward is that it was Batman who left the villain badly scarred and with broken teeth after he murdered Robin, and the "Damaged" tattoo was essentially The Joker's way of taunting the Caped Crusader for his failure to put an end to him once and for all.

It's a convincing enough explanation, and one Ayer clearly agrees with based on his response to the Tweet.

Given the way Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey glossed over The Joker's involvement in her life, we're unlikely to ever see Jared Leto's version of the villain in the DC Extended Universe again.

