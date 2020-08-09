SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Details Extended Joker Sequence And Debunks R-Rating Plans

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has once again taken to Twitter, this time to reveal an alternate pair of opening sequences for the 2016 movie and to debunk claims he always wanted the movie to be an R.

We're seemingly still no closer to seeing the "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad, and it's been a while since we've heard from director David Ayer. However, just as some fans were beginning to give up hope, the filmmaker is back with more revelations about his 2016 DC Comics adaptation.

It's no secret that the majority of The Joker's scenes ended up on the cutting room floor, but Ayer has now clarified that the original plan for Suicide Squad was for it to open with June Moon discovering and releasing Enchantress. From there, the Clown Prince of Crime would have been shown taking part in an "extended assault" on Arkham Asylum.

From there, he would have transformed Dr. Harleen Quinzel into Harley Quinn, and it seems the original plan for this movie was for it to unfold in a more linear fashion (rather than jumping all over the place and flashbacks shedding light on the origin stories of each of these villains).

In a later Tweet, Ayer made it clear he never planned on Suicide Squad being anything other than PG-13. It still pushed the boundaries of that rating, though, and was a "15" in the UK.

Check out Ayer's comments below:

