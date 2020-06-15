SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Indicates Theatrical Cut "Broke" Harley Quinn/Joker Relationship

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has revealed more about his cut of the film, explaining the the chances made by Warner Bros. "broke" the thread exploring the Joker and Harley Quinn's relationship!

Suicide Squad has come under fire for the way Harley Quinn was portrayed in the film, particularly in regards to her relationship with the Joker. Widely perceived as an abusive back and forth by fans, there was a lot of unhappiness surrounding the decision to have Harley reunite with the Clown Prince of Crime in the closing few minutes.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) was dedicated to undoing that, but director David Ayer has once again used Twitter to clarify a few things about his "Ayer Cut."

Indicating that Harley once had a greater level of consent in this relationship, Ayer would go on to explain that "Harley chose toxicity until she didn't." He also used the classic Mad Love storyline as a hint of what fans were originally in store for during the filmmaker's original cut of the film.

As of now, there's still no sign that the Suicide Squad "Ayer Cut" will be released on HBO Max.

