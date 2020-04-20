SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Praises Marvel Studios' Approach To Additional Photography

Following the negative response to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Warner Bros. ordered reshoots on Suicide Squad which ultimately lightened the movie's tone, but also turned it into something of a mess. Director David Ayer has expressed his dissatisfaction with the process a number of times in the past, but has now added to that...by praising Marvel Studios?!
Yes, the man who once declared "F*** Marvel!" is clearly wishing he had been given the opportunity to handle reshoots the way they do there on Suicide Squad back in 2016 (rather than seemingly being forced to reshape the DC Comics adaptation so late in the game).
It's easy to see where he's coming from, and these comments actually came after one fan suggested that he could direct the rumoured Namor the Submariner movie. That would be an interesting fit, and seeing as Ayer brought a lot of great ideas to the table with Suicide Squad, getting to see him tackle another comic book adaptation down the line would be no bad thing.
Whether that's an opportunity he'll get in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is hard to say, though!
