SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Responds To Overly-Sexualized Harley Quinn Backlash

Suicide Squad director David Ayer was heavily criticized for his movie's depiction of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), and almost four years after the film was released in theaters, the filmmaker is still getting flak.
Responding to the announcement that Ayer's next project will be an adaptation of Harlan Coben's Six Years, a Twitter user tagged the director and wondered if he was going to "have the women in the movie in super booty shorts and give us gratuitous ass and tit shots?"
Ayer responded with the following Tweets:
Harley's outfit was a little on the skimpy side, and there's no denying that the camera did gratuitously linger on Robbie's body on a couple of occasions. But Quinn has never shied away from employing her feminine wiles to her advantage in the comics and has often used her sexuality to manipulate those around her, so it wasn't like this was a massive liberty to take with the character.
At any rate, Robbie reprised the role of Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey and wore slightly less revealing outfits, so all is right with the world.
