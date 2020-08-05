SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Responds To Overly-Sexualized Harley Quinn Backlash

People are still getting on David Ayer's case over a few gratuitous shots of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn in his Suicide Squad movie, and the director has now responded to the latest dig via Twitter...

Suicide Squad director David Ayer was heavily criticized for his movie's depiction of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), and almost four years after the film was released in theaters, the filmmaker is still getting flak.

Responding to the announcement that Ayer's next project will be an adaptation of Harlan Coben's Six Years, a Twitter user tagged the director and wondered if he was going to "have the women in the movie in super booty shorts and give us gratuitous ass and tit shots?"

Ayer responded with the following Tweets:

Why would I do that? I know I’m a man, but I have a good soul and support and believe in feminism. It hurts to be attacked like this. I’m not your enemy. https://t.co/Hr6JVHJQjy — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 7, 2020 What have I learned? Should make directors only direct women in coveralls? What if an actor wants to depicted as a sexual being? Am I permitted to do that? What are the rules? Help! 😳 https://t.co/6UgWrC2II2 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 7, 2020

Harley's outfit was a little on the skimpy side, and there's no denying that the camera did gratuitously linger on Robbie's body on a couple of occasions. But Quinn has never shied away from employing her feminine wiles to her advantage in the comics and has often used her sexuality to manipulate those around her, so it wasn't like this was a massive liberty to take with the character.

At any rate, Robbie reprised the role of Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey and wore slightly less revealing outfits, so all is right with the world.