SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Reveals How BATMAN v SUPERMAN And DEADPOOL Changed The Movie

The "Ayer Cut" reveals keep on coming, as director David Ayer has revealed how Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Deadpool ended up turning his "soulful drama" into a "comedy." Check it out...

Suicide Squad wasn't well-received back in 2016, and the problems behind the scenes are well-known at this point. Ever since the news broke that Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere on HBO Max in 2021, director David Ayer has really stepped up his campaign for the release of the "Ayer Cut," but rather than only tease what might have been, he's also taken aim at Warner Bros.

When a fan recently pointed out that the Comic-Con trailer for Suicide Squad (which, as you may recall, was unexpectedly released online after someone recorded the entire thing on their phone) was "the greatest isolated piece of SS content," Ayer issued a very interesting response.

"This trailer nailed the tone and intention of the film I made," he says in the Tweet below. "Methodical. Layered. Complex, beautiful and sad. After the BVS reviews shell shocked the leadership at the time, and the success of Deadpool - My soulful drama was beaten into a 'comedy.'"

We know that the negative critical response to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice led to Warner Bros. to use reshoots to lighten Suicide Squad's tone, but this is the first we've heard about Deadpool influencing those behind the scenes decision. However, it could explain some of the sillier elements of Ayer's movie, including Boomerang's unexpected obsession with a toy unicorn.

Check out Ayer's Tweets below:

