SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Reveals What He Wanted Enchantress To Look Like In The Movie

When Zack Snyder's Justice League is released on HBO Max, Steppenwolf is expected to have a completely different appearance, but if and when the "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad is released, then it sounds like we could see a totally new version of Enchantress as well.
The villain ended up looking somewhat comical in the theatrical version as she hula'd her way across the screen, but after a fan shared some concept art from the movie, Ayer responded by confirming that, "This is where I wanted to take her look." Needless to say, this is a huge departure from what ended up on screen, and it looks a lot cooler than what we saw in Suicide Squad.
There's been no official word on whether Warner Bros. will #ReleaseTheAyerCut, and while that movement certainly has its fair share of support, it doesn't quite have the passionate following that the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign did. As a result, it's hard to say whether the studio is listening.
Stranger things have happened, though, and if Justice League is well-received, Suicide Squad could follow on HBO Max somewhere down the line.
Check out Ayer's comments and the Suicide Squad concept art below: