SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Reveals Why Warner Bros. Wanted El Diablo To Be Killed Off

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has shared more insight into the changes made to his movie by Warner Bros., explaining why the studio felt the only way El Diablo's story could end was with his death.

No one ever expected it to happen, but Justice League: The Snyder Cut is coming to HBO Max next year, and that's given fans hope that the director's cut of David Ayer's Suicide Squad will also one day see the light of day. There's a tonne of footage that was left on the cutting room floor, of course, and Ayer continues dropping hints about what his version looked like.

Now, the filmmaker has elaborated on what he had planned for El Diablo, confirming that the Task Force X member was indeed set to survive the events of the movie...before Warner Bros. decided otherwise.

Asked on Twitter whether the magically powered anti-hero was always destined to meet his maker, Ayer explained: "The argument was because he killed his family he had to die. It was either that or the backstory of his family would have been cut. Sometimes it’s just triage to protect against a worse outcome."

In Suicide Squad's disappointing final battle, Jay Hernandez's El Diablo transformed into a giant CGI demon before blowing himself up, and it definitely didn't feel like the best end for the character. While he was guilty of killing his family, seeing him come to terms with that as he continued trying to find redemption moving forward could have been infinitely more interesting.

