SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Says Fans Should Ask AT&T And HBO Max For The "Ayer Cut"

After reiterating that a different version of Suicide Squad does indeed exist, director David Ayer has suggested that fans should petition AT&T and HBO Max if they want Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheAyerCut.

Suicide Squad director David Ayer dropped plenty of hints over the years that Warner Bros. made some huge changes to his version of the DC Comics adaptation, but it wasn't until Zack Snyder's Justice League was officially confirmed for HBO Max that he started becoming really vocal.

Since then, Ayer has revealed plenty of intriguing details about what his take on Task Force X was going to look like, and there's been a surge of support behind the #ReleaseTheAyerCut campaign.

Now, the filmmaker has once again taken to Twitter to confirm that his cut of Suicide Squad is being kept somewhere in Warner Bros., while indicating that fans need to start asking AT&T (the parent company of Warner Bros.) and the HBO Max streaming service (which Justice League will call home) if they want to see "David Ayer's Suicide Squad."

Whether that's something any of those parties are interested in is hard to say, but there's certainly a lot of support behind the idea, and Ayer isn't shying away from raising awareness about it.

Check out his Tweet below:

