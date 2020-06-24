SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Sets The Record Straight On Joker Deleted Scenes Rumor

There's been a strange rumor floating around online about exactly how much of Jared Leto's Joker performance ended up on the cutting room floor, but director David Ayer has now set the record straight!

Things have been quiet on the #ReleaseTheAyerCut front these past few weeks, and Suicide Squad director David Ayer seems to have slowed his roll when it comes to dropping any big reveals!

However, with so much chatter surrounding his original vision for Task Force X's big screen debut, there are a lot of rumors floating around online. For example, one Twitter user looking for Retweets and Likes recently dropped the bold claim that there's an additional 39 minutes of Joker footage sitting somewhere in the Warner Bros. lot.

It's not exactly breaking news that much of Leto's performance was cut by Warners brass, but nearly 40 minutes? That seems like a lot, and Ayer, who has said in the past that it's more like 10 minutes, was quick to set the record straight.

Even just those extra 10 minutes would be a blast to see, especially as Ayer recently divulged that the Joker was going to reappear during the final act to make a bargain with Enchantress.

There are claims out there that WarnerMedia is seriously considering releasing the #AyerCut of Suicide Squad on HBO Max, but it's likely they will want to see how Justice League does before making a commitment.

