SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Shares Joker Script Page From Alternate Final Battle

It's well-known that Suicide Squad once featured a very different final battle, and director David Ayer has shared a script page depicting the Joker's role in that as #ReleaseTheAyerCut trends on Twitter!

If you've checked Twitter today, chances are you will have seen #ReleaseTheAyerCut trending. Whether Warner Bros. (and more specifically HBO Max) will take note of that remains to be seen, but the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign certainly ended up paying off for Justice League fans.

Suicide Squad was clearly supposed to be a very different movie to the one that ended up in theaters back in 2016, and rumors have persisted for some time about an alternate final battle involving Jared Leto's Joker. Lots of teases have been shared about that in recent months, and a handful of images have even been shared online showing the burned up Clown Prince of Crime.

The latest comes in the form of a script page share by director David Ayer himself which details Joker threatening to detonate the bombs in the necks of each member of Task Force X.

Joker demands that Harley Quinn gives him Katana's sword, the Soultaker, but it seems likely this was the moment she decided to remain loyal to her fellow villains rather than go back to her abusive "Puddin'." Unfortunately, Ayer has yet to share any additional pages from the Ayer Cut's screenplay.

This is bound to get fans talking, however, and will only further encourage the #ReleaseTheAyerCut movement!

Click HERE for more Suicide Squad news from CBM!

