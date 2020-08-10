SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Suggests His Vision Can (Mostly) Be Found In The Novelization

Things have been quiet on the #ReleaseTheAyerCut front, but filmmaker David Ayer just added further fuel to the fire by pointing fans to the novelization for a better idea of his vision for Task Force X!

Vocal DC Comics fans continue to campaign for Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheAyerCut of Suicide Squad, and filmmaker David Ayer just restarted the debate with a choice response on social media.

Asked by someone whether the novelization of the 2016 film is a good representation of what he originally had planned for the film, Ayer responded with the affirmative, and many will now flock to that book to see what they missed out on. You can see the exchange in the Tweet embedded below.

The novelization of Suicide Squad was penned by Crisis on Infinite Earths writer Marv Wolfman, who also adapted Superman Returns. While the basic blueprint of the book was the same as the film, it's told in a more linear fashion, with a lot more character depth (including the story behind how Colonel Rick Flag and Dr. June Moon ended up becoming romantically involved).

Ayer has previously said that there were enough Joker and Harley Quinn scenes to make an entire film, though the chances of the "Ayer Cut" ever seeing the light of day largely hinges on the success of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max when it premieres on the streamer next year.

