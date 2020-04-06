SUICIDE SQUAD Director Reveals Geoff Johns' Change To The Movie Which "Broke My Timeline"

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has indicated that comic book writer Geoff Johns interfered with his movie, making a change to the Joker and Harley Quinn's past that ended up breaking his timeline!

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has indicated that Geoff Johns was responsible for some creative interference in his 2016 movie. In the past, the filmmaker has explained that the Joker murdered Robin, had his teeth smashed by The Batman, and then ended up in Arkham Asylum.

It was there he got his new smile and met Harley Quinn, but text that flashed up on the screen during each character's introduction confirmed that she was complicit in Robin's demise. However, if Ayer is to be believed, it was Johns who decided to make that change to his film, and it "broke my timeline."

The way the director refers to Johns doesn't point to him being overly fond of the comic book writer and producer, and it's been speculated in the past that he also interfered with Zack Snyder's vision for Justice League. That resulted in Josstice League being released, and WarnerMedia's subsequent decision to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut on HBO Max.

Now, Ayer is campaiging for them to #ReleaseTheAyerCut, a movement which is steadily beginning to build momentum among the DCEU's fanbase.

