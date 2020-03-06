SUICIDE SQUAD Director Says Jared Leto's Joker Performance Was "Ripped Out Of The Movie"

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has already commented on the fact that most of Jared Leto's scenes wound up being cut, and he's now shown support for a campaign to see the actor return as The Joker...

It's common knowledge that Jared Leto shot several scenes as The Joker that never made it into the theatrical cut of Suicide Squad, but director David Ayer has now revealed that a lot more of the Clown Prince of Crime was left on the cutting room floor than we realized.

Responding to a Tweet which drew attention to a campaign for Leto to reprise the role (yes, he does have his supporters), Ayer said that "no one has seen his performance" because it was "ripped out of the movie."

Jared was pretty mistreated during this. No one has seen his performance. It was ripped out of the movie. https://t.co/gSOeyJjtyd — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) June 2, 2020

We knew Leto's Joker originally had a more substantial role in the film, but this definitely seems to suggest that the much-discussed helicopter crash sequence that would have taken place before the final battle may just be the tip of the iceberg.

Ayer has already made it clear that his original version of the Suicide Squad ever seeing the light of day is highly unlikely, but if Zack Snyder's Justice League is a massive success for HBO Max, the studio might be persuaded to allow the filmmaker to revisits the film at some point.

What do you guys think? Would you be interested in seeing more of Jared Leto as The Joker? Let us know in the comments.